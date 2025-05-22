CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,345 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $32,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 68.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after acquiring an additional 300,873 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.