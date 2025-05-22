CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Increased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,121.31. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.