Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,693 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 714,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE:CWK opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.