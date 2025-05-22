D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 56,527 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DocGo were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocGo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DocGo by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DocGo by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,606,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 320,133 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DocGo by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 171,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in DocGo by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 764,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 249,062 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.45 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

DCGO stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. DocGo Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.68.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $96.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.25 million. DocGo had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

