D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 103,630 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 719,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,630 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seer were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEER. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Seer by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Seer by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Seer Company Profile

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 21.96% and a negative net margin of 565.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.