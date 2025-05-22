D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2,902.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 204.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $171.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.47. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $142.18 and a one year high of $252.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.11.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.99 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 53.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

