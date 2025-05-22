D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Spark I Acquisition were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spark I Acquisition by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 77,581 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Spark I Acquisition by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 47,616 shares in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spark I Acquisition Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:SPKL opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Spark I Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Spark I Acquisition Company Profile

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

