D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,702 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after buying an additional 106,256 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,120,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 97,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,571,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,765 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,067,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 562,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,199,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 44,130 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ACCO. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

NYSE:ACCO opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $326.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.60.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.75 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.55%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

