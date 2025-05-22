D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $1.63 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after buying an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.09 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.34 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

