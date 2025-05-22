D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kinetik by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Kinetik by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kinetik by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNTK stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on KNTK. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kinetik from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $55,004,370.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 657,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,628,320.78. The trade was a 61.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

