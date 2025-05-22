D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 34,460 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,460 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 518.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $576.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.23. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $47.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $228.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBUU. Baird R W lowered Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.