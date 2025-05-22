D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 45,608 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,608 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,878,601.54. This represents a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,073.94. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

