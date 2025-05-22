D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 49,800 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 98,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 67,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of PCY stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

