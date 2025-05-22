Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 8,286 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,457,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $67,351.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,240.80. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $40,420.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,193.11. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,142 shares of company stock valued at $835,274. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 1.11. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. Innospec’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Further Reading

