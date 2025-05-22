Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 3,989.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $16,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Dillard’s stock opened at $401.38 on Thursday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.24 and a 1-year high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.39.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by $1.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

