Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,319 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Dollar Tree worth $34,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 760,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,676 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.68.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

