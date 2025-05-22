Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now – May 20th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and GameStop are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business involves selling goods or services online. They represent ownership in firms that generate the bulk of their revenue through digital storefronts, marketplaces, or direct-to-consumer platforms. Investors buy these shares to gain exposure to the growth and innovation in online retail and related technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $97.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,988,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,127,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $781.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 12 month low of $64.16 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $91.78. 2,167,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,210. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,580,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,899,796. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 157.62 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

