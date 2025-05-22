EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.26. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.46 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.18%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

