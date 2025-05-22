EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) by 394.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,623,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of EVgo worth $18,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 73,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $270,163.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,672.61. This trade represents a 50.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EVgo stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.27. EVgo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.
EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
