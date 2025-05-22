Fitness Stocks To Research – May 20th

Apple, PDD, Lululemon Athletica, Toll Brothers, Best Buy, GAP, and Paychex are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or distribute products and services related to health, exercise and overall well-being. They include makers of gym equipment, wearable fitness trackers, nutritional supplements and operators of health clubs or digital workout platforms. Investors in these stocks are typically betting on the growing consumer focus on active lifestyles and preventive healthcare. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.78. 32,659,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,896,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.40. 4,000,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,107,881. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. PDD has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $164.69.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,446. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.16 and a 200-day moving average of $338.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

Toll Brothers (TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $122.84. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,240,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,165. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.07. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

GAP (GAP)

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

GAP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,307,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,571. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. GAP has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Paychex stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,972. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.89. Paychex has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

