Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Flex by 42.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 774,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after purchasing an additional 231,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flex by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,047,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,152,000 after acquiring an additional 296,505 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Flex by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FLEX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Flex from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $587,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,220.06. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 4,502 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $189,038.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,005.24. This trade represents a 10.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,589,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Down 2.6%

Flex stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

