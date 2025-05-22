Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 844 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Ball were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $70.28.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

