Focus Partners Wealth Acquires New Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,686,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,527,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other United Community Banks news, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,012.16. The trade was a 122.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Community Banks Trading Down 3.6%

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ UCB opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UCB shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on UCB

United Community Banks Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.