Focus Partners Wealth Acquires New Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Down 1.3%

UGI opened at $35.58 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGI. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.