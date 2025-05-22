Focus Partners Wealth Acquires Shares of 15,826 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 5.3%

XRAY stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.10%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

