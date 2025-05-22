Focus Partners Wealth Acquires Shares of 37,936 Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.18% of Monroe Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRCC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Monroe Capital Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.03%.

About Monroe Capital

(Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.