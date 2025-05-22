Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $22,543,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,335,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,676,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,620.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 199,208 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of BERY stock opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

