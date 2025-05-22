Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,642 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

