Focus Partners Wealth Buys New Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,114,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 345,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $49.80 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.