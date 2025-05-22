Focus Partners Wealth Buys New Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $32.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

