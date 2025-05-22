Focus Partners Wealth Buys Shares of 1,501 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.78.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $219.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.84 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.