Focus Partners Wealth Buys Shares of 2,806 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.58 per share, with a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,477.78. This trade represents a 7.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garth Graham purchased 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.75 per share, with a total value of $25,101.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,813.25. This represents a 3.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock opened at $122.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $156.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.30.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

