Focus Partners Wealth Buys Shares of 7,000 ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period.
ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Trading Down 1.3%
ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $45.21.
ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Increases Dividend
ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.
