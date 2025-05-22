Focus Partners Wealth Decreases Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Focus Partners Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.36% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMB. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 34,615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 218,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 168,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 128,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

About GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.