Focus Partners Wealth Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Focus Partners Wealth reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of LYB stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $100.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Fermium Researc raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

