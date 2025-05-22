Focus Partners Wealth Grows Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,230,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,452,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,985,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,195,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,011,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,377,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,858,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,156,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,940,000 after buying an additional 27,825 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of SBCF opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBCF. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

