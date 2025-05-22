Focus Partners Wealth Has $357,000 Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Primerica were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 108.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Primerica by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 4,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,852.90. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,030. This represents a 53.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Primerica Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $272.55 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.52 and a 12-month high of $307.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.95 and a 200-day moving average of $280.04.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.54 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

