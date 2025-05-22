Focus Partners Wealth Has $359,000 Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,483,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 346,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 136,068 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEV opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

