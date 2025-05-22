Focus Partners Wealth Has $374,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Focus Partners Wealth reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,627 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

