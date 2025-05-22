Focus Partners Wealth Has $389,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5,624.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after buying an additional 316,005 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,158,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Melius Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of DG opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $145.94. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

