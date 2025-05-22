Focus Partners Wealth Invests $302,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4,657.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SLF opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $63.78.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6332 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

