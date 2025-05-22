Focus Partners Wealth Invests $317,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emmett Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $3,123,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in News by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in News by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 332,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 74,840 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in News by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,941,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,088,000 after buying an additional 3,678,215 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.94 on Thursday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $30.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.30.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

