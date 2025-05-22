Focus Partners Wealth Invests $325,000 in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 275.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 136,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGTI. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

