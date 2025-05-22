Focus Partners Wealth Invests $339,000 in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 4.7%

COOP opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.19. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $138.35.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

