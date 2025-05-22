Focus Partners Wealth Invests $341,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 247,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 99,990 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,180 shares of company stock worth $1,155,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $57.02 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.