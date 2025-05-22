Focus Partners Wealth Invests $342,000 in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Carter’s by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Carter’s by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Carter’s Stock Down 12.7%

CRI stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

