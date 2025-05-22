Focus Partners Wealth Invests $379,000 in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $94.98 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.78 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,568.04. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GKOS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

