Focus Partners Wealth Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Focus Partners Wealth cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,433,000 after purchasing an additional 325,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,712,000 after purchasing an additional 178,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,700,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,014,000 after buying an additional 118,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,454,000 after buying an additional 427,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $175,086,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

