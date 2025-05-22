Focus Partners Wealth Makes New $307,000 Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT stock opened at $224.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.70. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.35 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.