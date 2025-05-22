Focus Partners Wealth Makes New $343,000 Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $182.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $206.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

